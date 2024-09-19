MQS Management LLC Invests $575,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. MQS Management LLC owned 0.06% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 226,313 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 306,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $890.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.