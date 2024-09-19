MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

