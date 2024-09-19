MQS Management LLC Purchases 4,199 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

MQS Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 175.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

