MQS Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 53,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 400,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $110,321,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $292.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

