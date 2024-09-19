MQS Management LLC Takes $550,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

LTC stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.