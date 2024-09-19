MQS Management LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $68.02 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

