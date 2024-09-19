MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWM stock opened at $219.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

