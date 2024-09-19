MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

