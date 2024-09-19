MRP Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 67,880 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 1.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.31.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

