MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $31,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

