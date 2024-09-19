MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

