MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Water by 25.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

