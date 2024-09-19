MRP Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 2,524.8% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares valued at $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

