MRP Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 4.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

RTX stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

