MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 210 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

