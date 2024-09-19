MRP Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crocs by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $10,481,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Crocs by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 248,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.58. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

