MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 15,250 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 0.5 %

HSBC stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

