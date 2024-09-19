MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,276,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $235.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $240.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

