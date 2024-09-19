MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

