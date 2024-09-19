MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 505 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME opened at $216.30 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

