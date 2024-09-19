MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $166,766,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,514,000 after acquiring an additional 68,081 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Capri by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 249,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

