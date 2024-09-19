MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.14

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.14 and last traded at $100.14, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. The company has a market cap of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

