Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 481,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 143,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
