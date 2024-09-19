Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2.9%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.80. 573,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 156,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.