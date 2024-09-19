MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Up 1.4%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.19. 11,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 91,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.
MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.
