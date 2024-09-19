Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

Mulvihill S Split Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Mulvihill S Split

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

