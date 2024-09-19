Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading Down 1.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €477.10 ($530.11) and last traded at €478.10 ($531.22). 208,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €485.90 ($539.89).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €463.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €450.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

