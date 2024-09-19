Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Insider Purchases A$187,500.00 in Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$187,500.00 ($126,689.19).
Brett Paton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Brett Paton acquired 2,044,785 shares of Murray Cod Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$269,911.62 ($182,372.72).
Murray Cod Australia Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.
About Murray Cod Australia
Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.
