MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Trading 10.8% Higher

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 4,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70.

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses on development and commercialization of natural biopesticides, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops; and TerraMG, a mustard-derived soil biopesticide technology for use as a preplant soil biopesticide for soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, such as fruits & vegetables, bananas, canola, and pulses.

