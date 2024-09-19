Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,117,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Saia by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth about $27,733,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $444.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $414.59 and its 200 day moving average is $463.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.