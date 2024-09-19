Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.