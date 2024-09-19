Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $52,130,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,982,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,058,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

