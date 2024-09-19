Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 373,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BX opened at $154.93 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

