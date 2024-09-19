Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $153.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

