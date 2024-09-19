Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,373.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,396.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,288.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,272.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

