Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,129,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

