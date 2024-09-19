Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,121 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,136.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.39.

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

