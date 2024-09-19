Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $436.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.65. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

