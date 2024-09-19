Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

GLPI opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.