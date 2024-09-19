Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,537 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,558,000 after buying an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,421,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.41.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

