Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of UMB Financial worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,367,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,196,000 after buying an additional 111,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,968,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,211 shares in the company, valued at $329,127.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

