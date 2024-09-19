Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $90,099,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

