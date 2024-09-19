Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,846,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.