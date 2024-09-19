Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,710 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,083,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

CVS opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.