Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of VSE worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 22.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VSE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VSE by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.78. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at VSE

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,543,369.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

