Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 558,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,898,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 117,765 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,694,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 470,415 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

