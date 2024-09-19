My Personal CFO LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

