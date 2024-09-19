Myanmar Investments International (LON:MIL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Myanmar Investments International Limited (LON:MIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Myanmar Investments International shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 277,500 shares changing hands.

Myanmar Investments International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11,433.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Myanmar Investments International

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

