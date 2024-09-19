N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 13%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) fell 13% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 300,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,065,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.62.
N4 Pharma Company Profile
N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
