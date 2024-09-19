Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 6,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 19,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Nanobiotix Price Performance

About Nanobiotix

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

